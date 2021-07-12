Courts Watch: St. Cloud man sentenced for motor vehicle theft, driving under influence

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases covered in the St. Cloud Times. Weli Aden Dirir, 26, of St. Cloud, was sentenced July 7 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of motor vehicle theft and one gross misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol. One count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle was dismissed. Dirir will be on supervised probation for five years. In another case, Dirir was sentenced to a stay of imposition for one felony count of issuing a dishonored check. With a stay of imposition, the counts will be deemed a misdemeanor if Dirir successfully completes terms of probation. Judge Sarah Hennesy presided.