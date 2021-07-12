Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Video shows Mel Gibson saluting Donald Trump at UFC fight

By Andrew Wyrich
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z277g_0auhilUv00

Actor Mel Gibson can be seen on video saluting former President Donald Trump at a UFC fight over the weekend.

Trump attended the event in Las Vegas on Saturday night, where he reportedly received applause and boos. The fight was between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Presumably one of the people who cheered the former president was Gibson, as he was shown on video saluting Trump as he walked through the crowd.

Video from the event shows Gibson, who made antisemitic remarks to a police officer in 2006, saluting the former president behind a group of people as he walks through the crowd, waving.

It is not clear in the video if Trump acknowledged Gibson’s salute. Considering he was waving to a large group of people, it seems possible he didn’t notice the actor.

Besides Trump and Gibson, other high-profile people also attended the fight including singer Justin Bieber, NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., actress Megan Fox, and NBA star Kevin Durant, according to CBS Sports.

Comments / 0

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

147K+
Followers
5K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc#Ufc#Nba#Cbs Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSAOL Corp

Megan Fox Responds to Critics After Calling Donald Trump a 'Legend' in UFC Arena

Megan Fox doesn't appreciate her words being twisted. The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to call out critics of her recent Jimmy Kimmel Live interview. While speaking with guest host Arsenio Hall, Fox talked about visiting Las Vegas for the UFC 264 fight. She was seated near Donald Trump and commented on his Secret Service.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Donald Trump just won’t go away

Maybe the word “Trump,” a century from now, will no longer designate a man — or even a presidential administration. Perhaps it will be the name of an epoch. A decisive period in human history when the United States suffered a near-death experience and did or didn’t regain its cognitive faculties.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Donald Trump files suit against social media giants Facebook and Twitter

Former President Donald Trump has announced plans to file class-action lawsuits against several Big Tech companies that removed him from their platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. However, many are calling it nothing but a performative gesture with almost no chance of success. On July 7, Trump announced that he was filing a series of lawsuits against Google, Facebook, and Twitter alongside their CEOs. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a stop to the silencing, a stop to the blacklisting, vanishing, and canceling," Trump said at a news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump's lawyers filed the class-action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida that day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy