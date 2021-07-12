Pair face weapon charges after incident on Route 5 in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Two out-of-town men were arrested after a gunshot was reportedly fired during a fight in a Route 5 plaza last week. Anthony Pitts, 18, of 75 Treat Road, Wethersfield, and Telly Vasquez, 20, of 152 Caroline St., Derby, were charged Friday with carrying a pistol without permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, altering a serial number on a firearm and conspiracy to commit all of the above.www.myrecordjournal.com
