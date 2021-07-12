Pair face weapon charges after incident on Route 5 in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police are investigating after a man and woman robbed a gas station at knifepoint early Thursday morning and fled in a stolen car. Police responded to the Sunoco gas station, 810 South Colony Rd., around 1:52 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Police investigating learned a man and woman threatened a clerk with a knife and stole cash from the register, Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. Both suspects wore partial face masks and fled the scene in a Mitsubishi Mirage with license plate BB37250. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Hartford, Jaques noted.