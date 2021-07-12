Pain Community Mourns Loss of Patient Advocate Erin Gilmer

Curr Pain Headache Rep. 2021 Jul 16;25(9):59. doi: 10.1007/s11916-021-00973-0. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Chronic pain is highly prevalent in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and can cause various physical and psychological impairments. Unfortunately, the appropriate diagnosis of chronic pain syndromes in this population can be challenging because pain may be primary to RA-specific inflammation and/or secondary to other conditions, typically osteoarthritis (OA) and fibromyalgia (FM). This disparity further poses a clinical challenge, given that chronic pain can often be discordant or undetected with standard RA-specific surveillance strategies, including serological markers and imaging studies. In this review, we provide a robust exploration of chronic pain in the RA population with emphasis on epidemiology, mechanisms, and management strategies.
Comments / 1