Pain Community Mourns Loss of Patient Advocate Erin Gilmer

You might never guess it, but chronic pain impacts 21.7 percent of women in the United States. We’re talking the spectrum of I don’t want to get out of bed to I can’t take it anymore—near-daily for months or longer. These are women you work with, see at the gym, pass going into the grocery store—maybe one of them is even you. And on top of the obvious physical and mental strain, chronic pain is literally costing them.