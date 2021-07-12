Cancel
Pain Community Mourns Loss of Patient Advocate Erin Gilmer

By Pat Anson
painnewsnetwork.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErin Gilmer didn’t fail. The healthcare system failed her. That’s what hundreds of Gilmer’s friends and followers are saying, as word spreads online about her death last week by suicide. Gilmer was a patient advocate and health policy attorney who intimately knew the problems faced by many chronically ill patients. She was one herself.

www.painnewsnetwork.org

