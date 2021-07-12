Cancel
Black players on England football team bombarded with racist abuse on social media

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media platforms have been inundated with racist messages and posts directed at three Black players on England’s football team, following a tough loss to Italy on Sunday in the UEFA Euro 2020 championship match. The two teams played to a 1-1 tie, and Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were among England’s players to participate in a penalty shootout to decide the winner of the match and the tournament. All three missed their shots.

