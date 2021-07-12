Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sofía Vergara Fans Notice Something Strange About Every Photo Her Husband Takes

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSofía Vergara is celebrating her 49th birthday in the best way possible—by taking a luxurious beach vacation with family and friends. The Modern Family actress, who rang in the last year of her forties on Saturday, is spending some time at her vacation home on the beach, which she calls Casa Chipi Chipi. The house is in an unknown location but appears to be somewhere in the Caribbean. Joining the celebrations are her husband, Joe Manganiello, their three dogs (Bubbles, Petunia and Baguette) and a group of their closest friends and family.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Sofía Vergara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Person#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Sofía Vergara’s Inflatable Beach Chair Is a Vacation Game Changer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. “Modern Family” actress Sofía Vergara and her entire extended family went on a tropical vacation to celebrate her 49th birthday on July 10. Vergara posted several pics during their stay, including one in which she posed in front of an inflatable beach chair. And … did anyone else just have a brain blast?
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Sofía Vergara Makes a Statement in Chic Fluffy Bathrobe

Sofía Vergara has quickly become our favorite source of fashion inspiration. No one can rock animal prints and neon jumpsuits quite like she can, and there is no shortage of iconic looks on her Instagram. The 49-year-old actress is able to transform even the most casual of clothing items into...
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Nadia Sawalha's husband makes intimate confession about their marriage – fans react

Nadia Sawalha was feeling the love this week - and that was clear to see as she shared four loved-up selfies with her husband Mark Adderley and paid him the sweetest tribute. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, the Loose Women star reminisced about their recent trip to Norfolk and wrote alongside the selfies, which show Nadia kissing Mark on the cheek: "Swipe across to see how much of an epic fail this 'let's do some nice pics' was that we took when we were in Norfolk! Idiots!"
CelebritiesIn Style

Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian a Haircut

We've officially moved past tattoos and blood to something a Kardashian might hold even dearer than life itself: hair. In a new Instagram Story, Kourtney Kardashian shared that her beau Travis Barker gave her a trim, something presumably left to the famous family's stable of highly paid and highly qualified professionals.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Cardi B Shares How She Told Husband Offset About Her Pregnancy

Cardi B was very low-key about revealing her second pregnancy to her husband, Migos rapper Offset. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper opened up about her pregnancy during a surprise interview on the live radio app Stationhead Tuesday. Cardi shared the story of how she found out that she was pregnant and how she broke the news to Offset.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Ciara's Daughter Looks like Egyptian Queen in Long Leopard Dress with Trail Confidently Posing in New Picture

American singer Ciara's daughter Sienna Princess Wilson showed she has all the attributes of a model in a new post that showed her posing in a long leopard print dress. Children usually take after their parents in more ways than one. Be it with their physical attributes, personalities, or actions, kids always have something one can say they got from their parents.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

This Photo of Fred Durst Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch: Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst's Shocks Fans With New Look. We're "Rollin'" after seeing what Fred Durst looks like now!. The 50-year-old Limp Bizkit frontman debuted a shocking new look on July 28, sharing his head-turning hairdo and 'stache on Instagram. "thinking about you 70," Durst captioned. Durst looks off into the distance while capturing his grey-tinted long locks and thick handlebar mustache.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Jenna Dewan Is Considering a ‘Destination Wedding’ With Fiance Steve Kazee: There Are ‘So Many Ideas Floating’

Dreaming of their big day! Jenna Dewan couldn’t be more excited to spend forever with Steve Kazee — but plenty of their wedding plans are still up in the air. “It’s so funny, we hadn’t even had a chance to talk much about our wedding. A month after we got engaged, I had Callum and then a week later, [coronavirus] quarantine began,” the Soundtrack actress, 40, told The Knot on Monday, July 26, for its first-ever Sustainability Issue. “We just put everything on pause.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy