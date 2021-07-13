Cancel
Miami, FL

Doja Cat Suffers Embarrassing Gaffe While Performing In Miami, See Video From Every Angle Here

By B Brianna Morton
Gossip Cop
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s bound to happen to every performer eventually, right? Doja Cat had an unfortunate embarrassing moment while performing onstage in Miami over the weekend, but the singer recovered so well, some of her fans in the audience thought it was all a part of her act. Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, further proved that she was unbothered by the gaffe by asking her Twitter followers to share the video the next day.

