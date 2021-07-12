Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ranson, or near Shepherdstown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Shepherdstown, Ranson, Harpers Ferry, Kearneysville, Corporation Of Ranson, Bolivar, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Moler Crossroads, Halltown, Summit Point, Millville and Bakerton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH