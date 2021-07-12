Cancel
Clemson QB Selected In 3rd Round Of MLB Draft

Bubba Chandler was set to be a backup quarterback for the Clemson Tigers in 2021-22 — but, last night’s MLB draft may lead to different plans for the two-sport star. Selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 72 overall pick (first pick of third round), Chandler’s career as a dual-sport athlete at Clemson seems to have ended before it even began. While the standout shortstop hasn’t officially signed with the Pirates just yet, it seems as though that’s the path he hopes to take.

