Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Pre-Orders Up 160%, Increase in Players Forces Multi-Million Investment in Server Infrastructure

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 65th Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE lasted a marathon 14 hours. During the show’s introduction, the team divulged pre-orders for the upcoming Endwalker expansion are up 160-180% when compared to the Shadowbringer expansion. With player numbers still growing significantly, the team also announced they will be making a multi-million investment in server infrastructure.

