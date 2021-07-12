Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Pre-Orders Up 160%, Increase in Players Forces Multi-Million Investment in Server Infrastructure

World Flipper features new characters and those from Cygames’ Granblue Fantasy. It is a free to play game where you level up characters through skill trees to take on more difficult battles. You can now pre-order World Flipper on the App Store for iOS here and pre-register for it on Google Play for Android here ahead of its August 11th release date. The pre-registration/pre-order reward is a 4-5 star exclusive ticket. More pre-registration reward details are on the official website for the global release here. The original Japanese release of World Flipper is available on the App Store and Google Play in Japan right now. I enjoyed the little I played of the Japanese version. Have you played Granblue Fantasy yet or do you still play Dragalia Lost from Cygames?