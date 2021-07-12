“Board & Explore St. Louis” This Summer With $5 Metro Day Pass

ST. LOUIS - The “Board & Explore St. Louis” summerlong campaign is in full swing and Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), Metro Transit and St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) are reminding residents about the availability of the $5 Metro Day Pass, which provides an affordable means to explore all the area attractions accessible via MetroLink and MetroBus. A coupon redeemable for a free, $5 Metro Day Pass is included in the “Your Tickets to Board & Explore St. Louis” educational booklets developed by the partners to help residents and visitors learn what attractions can be accessed from various Metro Transit centers. The $5 Metro Day Pass can also be purchased on the Transit app, at Ticket Vending Machines at any MetroLink Station or Transit Center, or by visiting the MetroStore at 8th and Pine in downtown St. Louis.