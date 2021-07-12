Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR JEFFERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES At 403 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ranson, or near Charles Town, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Shepherdstown, Ranson, Harpers Ferry, Kearneysville, Corporation Of Ranson, Bolivar, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Moler Crossroads, Halltown, Summit Point, Millville, Bakerton and Winebrenners Cross. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH