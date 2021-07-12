Cancel
Law Enforcement

Report: police arrest 2 after investigating alleged chase

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 18 days ago

Passenger car reported pursuing a four-wheeler in Pine Mountain Road area

Lavonia Michelle Stiles and Quintin Gaulden

Two people were arrested after police arrived at a Pine Mountain Road address to investigate a chase on Saturday evening, according to a report.

Details were light about the arrest of Lavonia Michelle Stiles and Quintin Gaulden, both of Rockmart addresses, and both listed as 42 years old on July 10 around 8:20 p.m.

Police did state they conducted an investigation after authorities were called out for the alleged pursuit, with a four-wheeler being trailed by a white passenger car.

Officers charged Stiles with felony aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree, and she remains in the Polk County Jail with bond denied.

She was previously released on a $2,000 bond for misdemeanor charges of simple battery and cruelty to children in the third degree in a June 13 incident.

Bond was also denied for Quintin Gaulden, who was charged with battery under the family violence act as a first offense – a misdemeanor – and felony cruelty to children in the first degree – maliciously causing excessive pain.



A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

