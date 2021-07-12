Cancel
Montgomery County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen in spots with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Norristown, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Conshohocken, Hatboro, Ambler, Collegeville, and Jenkintown. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 330 and 349. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 333 and 338. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 17 and 19. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 27.

alerts.weather.gov

