Report: man found hiding in backyard struggles with officers during arrest

Chad Matthew Robinson

A Rockmart man remains in jail after police found him hiding behind a doghouse on in a backyard on Franklin Street in Cedartown.

Chad Matthew Robinson , 38, of 2115 Bellview Road, Rockmart, remains in the Polk County Jail on a $2,800 bond on charges of loitering or prowling and obstructing law enforcement officers, both misdemeanors.

According to a Polk County Police report, Robinson was spotted standing next to a mailbox by an officer in the area of East Avenue and Franklin Street, and tried to walk away through tall grass from the roadway “as if he was trying to conceal himself from me.”

Police turned around and went searching for the man, who the identified as Robinson after he was found “sitting beside a doghouse” in the backyard of a Franklin Street address.

Robinson told officers he had stopped on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. that he was “getting cooled down” and police ordered him to come to them and that he was under arrest.







“Chad immediately jerked his arms away from me and began disputing that he was under arrest,” police reported. “I then escorted him to the ground where I could better effect an arrest.”

The homeowner came out during the incident and told officers she had never seen Robinson before in her life, and he was taken into custody and taken by Redmond EMS to the hospital to be checked out before he was booked “due to Chad’s strange behavior and profuse sweating.”

Robinson remains in jail on the bond. He was previously arrested in May for a domestic incident where Robinson was alleged to have broken a man’s nose, then fled into the woods before he was taken into custody on felony and misdemeanor charges.





