Escambia County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Inland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...BUTLER...EASTERN MONROE...CENTRAL BALDWIN...NORTHWESTERN CRENSHAW...ESCAMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX...CONECUH...NORTHWESTERN COVINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 315 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Pine Apple to 4 miles west of Bratt, and moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Atmore, Greenville, Brewton, Evergreen, Flomaton, East Brewton, Georgiana, McKenzie, Castleberry, Red Level, Repton, Pine Apple, Pollard, Riverview, I65 And US 84, Bratt, I65 And CR 1, Highland Home, I65 And AL 113 and I65 And AL 21.

alerts.weather.gov

