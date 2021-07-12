The 40 Best Cucumber Recipes for Cooling Down on a Hot Day

I grew up with access to fresh, sweet corn from an Indiana garden every summer, so I admit it’s made me a little picky about my corn. Corn on the cob is a simple seasonal side, but when the corn isn’t fresh or it’s boiled too long, you can end up with chewy, tough kernels instead of the tender, sweet kernels you want – the ones that nearly pop as you work your way around the cob. (This is true whether you are enjoying white, yellow, or bi-color sweet corn.)