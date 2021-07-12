Highland Rivers Health governing board elects officers for 2022 fiscal year

Rockmart Mayor Sherman Ross elected treasurer for Highland Rivers Board

DALTON – Gilmer County board member and behavioral health advocate Leland Johnson was elected chair of the Highland Rivers Health governing board at the board’s regular meeting in June. His one-year term as chair began July 1, the start of the agency’s 2022 fiscal year.

Johnson worked in various positions with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities for nearly a decade before his retirement in 2017. He became a board member for the Highland Rivers Foundation the next year and joined the Highland Rivers Health governing board in 2019.

Other officers elected for FY22 include Bartow County board member Chris Mosley, CEO of Cartersville Medical Center, as vice chair; Polk County board member Sherman Ross, Mayor of the City of Rockmart, as treasurer; and Paulding County board member Steve Grimsley, Deputy Paulding County Clerk, as secretary.

“I believe the Highland Rivers Health governing board is one of the best in Georgia; they were absolutely critical in helping our agency navigate the pandemic last year, and are one of the few governing boards with its own accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Rehabilitation Facilities,” said Highland Rivers Health CEO Melanie Dallas. “We are very pleased to have Lee Johnson bring his considerable knowledge of behavioral health as chair of our board, leading what is once again a top-notch slate of officers.”

Johnson will take the helm from longtime Cherokee County board representative Chantel Adams, who will remain on the governing board. Since joining Highland Rivers’ board in 2013, Adams has served as chair three times, in fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2021, as an interim chair from February to June 2020 when the chair position became vacant.

“Chantel has truly been an asset to our governing board and our agency,” Dallas added. “She has consistently volunteered her time, talents and support for agency initiatives, Highland Rivers Foundation fundraisers and community events – not only as board chair, but throughout her time on our governing board.”

Highland Rivers’ governing board includes a representative from every county in the agency’s 12-county service area (with two representatives from both Floyd and Polk counties) who are appointed by each county’s board of commissioners. The board has four officers (chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer) who are selected by governing board members, and two standing committees: corporate compliance and finance. Members serve three-year terms and terms are staggered to ensure continuity of governance.

The Highland Rivers governing board meets every other month, six times each year. All FY22 meetings will be held at Highland Rivers’ ROC Clubhouse, 1 Goodyear Ave., in Cartersville, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The finance and compliance committees meet at 9:30 a.m., prior to the full board meeting. All board meetings are open to the public and are announced in advance.

Highland Rivers Health governing board FY22 meeting dates:

August 25, 2021

October 27, 2021

December 8, 2021

February 23, 2022

April 27, 2022

June 22, 2022





