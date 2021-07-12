Cancel
Ariana Grande Shares Photos from Her and Dalton Gomez's Honeymoon in The Netherlands

Vanity Fair
Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande and her new husband Dalton Gomez are finally getting to enjoy their honeymoon two months after secretly tying the knot. The pop star posted a string of photographs on her Instagram account on Sunday giving her fans a small glimpse into the couple's recent trip to The Netherlands. Grande shared some of the sights during their time there, including a swan, a ladybug, succulents, windmills, a house boat, and the two of them in full tourist mode posing in an oversized pair of wooden clogs intended for souvenir photographs. She captioned the post with a snail and waffle emoji, two things often synonymous with the country.

Ariana Grande ended the spring by secretly marrying her fiancé Dalton Gomez, and now she's kicking off the summer with another big change—though this one is strictly beauty-focused. The singer went short, ditching her signature long hair for a lob. Grande debuted the new hairstyle on her Instagram in a captionless video. You can see the photo here.

