How to complete July’s 12 85+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Sports introduced a new 85+ Player Pick today to the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. This SBC will expire on Thursday, July 15, and is non-repeatable. Players who complete it will be rewarded with the option to choose one out of four cards that have at least an 85 overall. If you’re lucky, you can pack one of the 14 Summer Stars cards that are available in packs right now, such as the 99-rated version of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and the 98-rated version of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

