Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN COOK...SOUTHEASTERN BERRIEN...LANIER...NORTHERN LOWNDES AND CENTRAL BROOKS COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Valdosta, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lakeland, Valdosta, Adel, Hahira, Ray City, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Meigs, Morven, Cecil, Barretts, New Lois, Greggs, Hansell, Allenville, Teeterville, Naylor, Courthouse and Barney.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0