Rockmart, GA

Mrs. Maxine Coats

By Kevin The Editor
Posted by 
Polk Today
Polk Today
 18 days ago
Mrs. Maxine Coats

Mrs. Maxine Coats , age 82, of Rockmart, GA, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Maxine was born in Rockmart, GA on May 27, 1939, a daughter of the late Fred Copeland and the late Ruth Hammonds Copeland.

She had lived in Rockmart the greater part of her life where she was former co-owner of Lamar’s Videos. She had a great love for her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Todd Willingham; daughter-in-law, Danna Willingham; two brothers: Robert and Jack Copeland; and sister, Judy Copeland.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Streetman and her husband, Eddie, Rockmart; son, Steve Willingham, Dallas; five grandchildren: Sunshine Coats, Anderia Akins, Brian Willingham, Dustin Willingham and Andrew McGarrity; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmiOT_0auhgo4g00



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Streetman officiating. Interment will follow in Rockmart Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will include: Barry Copeland, Chris Copeland, Alan Copeland, Dustin Willingham, Jordan Patton and Bryan Cochran.

The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the funeral home.

To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.alvismillerfuneralhome.com

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Maxine Coats.



Polk Today

Polk Today

