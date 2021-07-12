Mrs. Maxine Coats

Mrs. Maxine Coats , age 82, of Rockmart, GA, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021.



Maxine was born in Rockmart, GA on May 27, 1939, a daughter of the late Fred Copeland and the late Ruth Hammonds Copeland.

She had lived in Rockmart the greater part of her life where she was former co-owner of Lamar’s Videos. She had a great love for her family and enjoyed spending time with them.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Todd Willingham; daughter-in-law, Danna Willingham; two brothers: Robert and Jack Copeland; and sister, Judy Copeland.



Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Streetman and her husband, Eddie, Rockmart; son, Steve Willingham, Dallas; five grandchildren: Sunshine Coats, Anderia Akins, Brian Willingham, Dustin Willingham and Andrew McGarrity; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.





Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Streetman officiating. Interment will follow in Rockmart Memorial Gardens.



Pallbearers will include: Barry Copeland, Chris Copeland, Alan Copeland, Dustin Willingham, Jordan Patton and Bryan Cochran.



The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the funeral home.



