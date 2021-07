1. Stephen A. Smith has taken a public thumping for 24 hours after making offensive comments about Shohei Ohtani. On Monday’s First Take, the hot taker said, “But when you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark to actually watch you, I don’t think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying, in this country.”