Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Your Favorite BaubleBar Pieces Are On Sale — Starting At Only $10

By Mercedes Viera
Refinery29
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been itching for some trendy new jewelry to show off (like we have) now's your chance. BaubleBar — our go-to for accessibly priced, gorgeously dainty, and instantly stackable fine jewelry — just started its Now & Ten Sale Event. Featuring restocks and some of the most beloved pieces from its archives, prices are starting at just $10. If you missed out on your chance to get its best-selling Mini Alidia ring (an R29 editor favorite!) or of the brand's classic gold necklaces (like the Gina and Nascita), then now's your moment. For this week only, you can nab a very good deal on these coveted styles and more. Don't waste time either. Because when Baublebar does go on sale, the most wanted stock sells out fast. Just in case you don't have time to pursue the entire sale, we selected five products that will be sure to make you sparkle whether you're working from home, returning to the office, or just out paling around town with some friends.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewelry#White Gold#Brass#Now Ten Sale Event#R29#Alidia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Shopping
Related
Shoppingmanisteenews.com

This pre-seasoned 2-piece cast iron Lodge set is on sale at Walmart

Foundry-seasoned and ready for action fresh out of the package, this 2-piece cast iron combo cooker set includes one 3.2-quart cast iron combo cooker as well as a cast iron skillet for searing, simmering, baking, braising, and accidentally burning your fingers many, many times. Crafted to last for literally decades...
MakeupWALA-TV FOX10

Your New Favorite Foundation- Culler Beauty

This foundation is a must have! Chelsey spoke with a beauty consultant about this incredible product that matches your skin. There will be no more guessing or matching colors, this foundation automatically matches to your unique color each and every time. You can grab a foundation and primer to make your makeup pop!
Relationship Advicetheaureview.com

5 Cool Gift Ideas for your favorite Groomsman

One of the best parts of a wedding day, apart from true love that is, is being together with your loved ones as you celebrate and commemorate the momentous occasion in your life. Although there are many moving parts and people involved in making a wedding day successful, let’s face it- what would the day be without your groomsmen?
Shoppingtheeverygirl.com

The Best Cold-Weather Pieces at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

For those of us who look forward to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale every year (raises both hands), we know that it puts us in an interesting situation: It happens during the heart of summer but allows us to stock up on pieces that are released for fall. The result? Wishing we could speed up time and get to fall so we can wear all of the incredible new pieces we scored at incredible discounts.
Apparelthecut.com

Our Favorite ‘Luxurious’ Universal Standard Bodysuit Is on Sale

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need. When it comes...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

The M&S sale is here and starts from just £8, so get your baskets ready

When it comes to sale season, few high street stores do it better than Marks and Spencer – and this year’s summer sale, which just dropped in stores and on the M&S website, doesn’t disappoint.There are significant savings to be had across womenswear, menswear, kids clothing and even homeware and beauty, with discounts of up to 50 per cent off.Whether you’re on the hunt for bras and nightgowns, new summer bedding, or something different for your skincare routine, it’s definitely worth taking a scroll. However, the vast choice of fashion items up for grabs makes this the best section...
Appareltheeverygirl.com

The Best Workwear Pieces to Snag in the Nordstrom Sale

After spending so much time in leggings and sweatshirts, we may have bleak closets when it comes to outfits to wear when we’re back in the office. My wardrobe has taken a turn from cute slacks and button-ups to matching sweatsuits in every color under the rainbow, and the perfect time to snag new pieces for work might just be now.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
DFW Community News

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Men’s Fashion Favorites

It’s hump day. YAY! To date, I have shared Nordstrom Anniversary Sale women’s, beauty and athleisure, so today I’m sharing some of my Nordstrom Anniversary Sale men’s fashion favorites! If you’ve already shopped for yourself, it’s time for you to shop for the man in your life! These are all great options for sons, husbands, boyfriends, dads, etc. Find more of my picks below! To see all the blog posts we have dedicated to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, be sure and scroll through navigation bar above.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Super-Soft, Editor-Favorite Bath Towel Is on Sale for $13 — but Only for a Very Limited Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Truth: There’s never been a better time to experiment with your bath linens. Traditional terry cotton towels have been joined by lightweight Turkish towels, absorbent waffle weave towels, and overly plush towels, so you have plenty of options when it comes to finding your perfect match. And yet — what’s wrong with that classic, simple, mid-weight terry cotton towel? Nothing, that’s what. While I certainly love a fast-drying lightweight towel and can appreciate the cozy vibes of bath linens that feel more like throw blankets, there’s something wonderful about how uncomplicated a traditional bath towel is.
Shoppingkjrh.com

‘Unbreakable’ Corelle dishes are on sale for about $2 a piece

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Chances are good that you or someone you know has had...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

13 Relaxed Pieces in the Nordstrom Sale That Are Secretly Ultra-Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We are pretty much over tight clothing — not like we were ever quite in love with it in the first place. We wore it because we liked the way it looked, not because it was more comfortable than wearing looser, more relaxed clothes. Every time we wore something that required shapewear, especially, we questioned why we were making ourselves so miserable.
RecipesFood & Wine

Fill This Cobbler with Your Favorite Summer Fruit

Despite its humble appearance, fruit cobbler is the hero of any summer meal. Not only is it nearly effortless, but it's also endlessly adaptable, accommodating whatever fruit is most glorious at the market and what items you have in your pantry. We've created this recipe to work with a variety of summer fruits (see below for options) and a variety of pantry staples to customize the topping to what you have on hand. Swap the mascarpone in the biscuit topping for crème fraîche or sour cream; trade the semolina for fine cornmeal for a more crumbly texture. We've tested and tasted nearly every option imaginable, and we guarantee they're all delicious.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Brighten your content creation with these Neewer studio lights on sale today only

Are you a content creator? Streamer? YouTube or TikTok video creator? Then you need light! Probably a lot of light! Whether that means a ring light for close ups while you apply the latest makeup or a full-on studio setup for your next comedy bit, you need plenty of lights and that can get expensive. Today at Amazon, the brand Neewer is having a sale on several kinds of ringlights, studio lights, and more. Get exactly what you need for the content that you make, and save some money in the process!
ShoppingPosted by
DFW Community News

TOP TEN FAVORITE CARDIGANS FROM THE NORDSTROM SALE

TOP TEN FAVORITE CARDIGANS FROM THE NORDSTROM SALE. Happy Hump Day, everyone! How are you all doing? I have been doing tons of errands for my daughter. She had an allergic reaction to something with the c-section she had and has been miserable. I am so glad that she lives here so that we can all pitch in and help. I am happy to run by there multiple times a day to make deliveries to peek at the baby girl! The baby looks just like she did when she was a baby! Anyway, if you have had a child have a baby during the last year, it is a real challenge. I worried enough as it was when I had my babies, but to have a baby during a pandemic is wild. I can’t believe this whole thing is still going on and ramping up again. All I know is that this is out of my control and all I can do is pray.
Shoppingallears.net

HURRY! Get FREE Shipping on Your Favorite Disney Must Haves Today Only!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. One of the best ways to save on Disney collectibles and souvenirs is to do your shopping before you head to Disney World!. Whether you’re looking for Disney’s newest...
Interior DesignPopSugar

I'm a Minimalist Through and Through, and These Are My Favorite Home Decor Pieces

A true minimalist knows that less is always more. That's why sometimes decorating and finding the perfect pieces can be hard, I know from experience. I truly love clean, sleek, and modern spaces with as little clutter as possible. I've spend endless hours searching online for the best picks the internet has to offer, so if you're into the same and want simple, yet chic home accents, then I'm here to help you shop.
ApparelFASHION Magazine |

24 Crochet Pieces to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe

Layered with basics or worn by itself, crochet is a definite summer favourite. When we think of crochet, we might think of our mom’s or grandma’s favourite pastime. But with granny chic and a ’70s vibe in the air the past few seasons, crochet pieces have become a summer staple. The handmade quality lends a charming, precious feel, whether you’re going for an allover floral or a whimsical accent. Airiness and breathability are major pluses when it comes to warm-weather dressing, not to mention the comfort of crochet’s flexibility and drapiness. From sun-drenched beachside hangs to glamping under the stars, these handmade works of art can be worn everywhere.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

11 Amazon Wedding Dresses Real-Life Brides Actually Adore

It comes as no surprise that Amazon — the online retailer selling literally everything — has many wedding gowns and dresses sprinkled into its digital mix. What is surprising, however, is the number of real-life brides who actually stan these cheap (and Prime-shipping-deliverable) styles instead of shunning them. Case in...
Interior DesignPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Take 15% at Design Within Reach’s Living Room Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Looking to totally redesign what is probably the most-used space in your home? And at a discount? A quick stop over at Design Within Reach is just what the doctor ordered. Right now, you can save on sofas, lounge chairs, coffee tables and all the mid-century modern decor your heart desires at the Living Room Sale — because if theres a room worth investing in, it is unquestionably the living room. A few things we’re coveting for our own:
ShoppingRefinery29

The Chaotic-Good Home Brand You Didn’t Know You Needed Is Having A Super Sale

If you feel inexplicably drawn to the chaotic energy of maximalist decor or like the sound of an Alice in Wonderland meets picnicore aesthetic, then we'd like to introduce you to MacKenzie-Childs. The 1983-founded home brand initially grabbed our attention with its up to 70% off Barn Sale — which started today and will run through August 1 — but, ultimately, it was its whimsically off-the-hinges stock that won us over.

Comments / 0

Community Policy