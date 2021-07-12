Your Favorite BaubleBar Pieces Are On Sale — Starting At Only $10

TOP TEN FAVORITE CARDIGANS FROM THE NORDSTROM SALE. Happy Hump Day, everyone! How are you all doing? I have been doing tons of errands for my daughter. She had an allergic reaction to something with the c-section she had and has been miserable. I am so glad that she lives here so that we can all pitch in and help. I am happy to run by there multiple times a day to make deliveries to peek at the baby girl! The baby looks just like she did when she was a baby! Anyway, if you have had a child have a baby during the last year, it is a real challenge. I worried enough as it was when I had my babies, but to have a baby during a pandemic is wild. I can’t believe this whole thing is still going on and ramping up again. All I know is that this is out of my control and all I can do is pray.