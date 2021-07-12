Cancel
LexisNexis Enhances the Lexis+ Ecosystem with the Launch of Legal News Hub

MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, today announced the launch of the Lexis+ Legal News Hub, the newest addition to the industry’s most complete ecosystem of integrated legal solutions. Powered by award-winning journalism and content from Law360 and Law360 Pulse, the Lexis+ Legal News Hub ensures legal professionals keep up to date on the latest news, trends and changes that impact the business and practice of law – intuitively accessible within their established workflows.

www.mysanantonio.com

