Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar

buffalonynews.net
 17 days ago

CHICAGO, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 4.7 U.S. dollars, or 0.26 percent, to close at 1,805.9 dollars per ounce. Gold was also...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#U S Dollars#Silver#Comex#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
FXStreet.com

Fed has cemented the dollar’s fall

The Fed did not give any clear signals about the start of the stimulus rollback at the end of its regular meeting, indicating only the existence of discussion about it. That’s not to say that stock markets breathed a sigh of relief, as key indices only managed to recover some of the losses incurred earlier in the week. Chinese stock indices bounced back from multi-month lows, but their gains today are limited and unsustainable.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets In The Green On Fed Comments

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Thursday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's comments that economic activity and employment in the US have continued to strengthen, boosting the prospects of a faster global economic rebound. Meanwhile, the upside is capped amid the ongoing Covid-19 concerns. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD extends slide toward 1.2450 ahead of US GDP data

USD/CAD fell to a fresh two-week low on Thursday. USD remains on the back foot following Wednesday's FOMC event. Focus shifts to second-quarter GDP data from the US. After closing in the negative territory on Wednesday, the USD/CAD pair continues to push lower amid broad-based USD weakness on Thursday. Currently, the pair, which touched a two week low of 1.2449, is trading at 1.2470, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Global stocks advance ahead of US economic data

SINGAPORE — (AP) — Global stock markets were higher Thursday on expectations of positive economic data from the U.S. Analysts expect the advance data to show the world's largest economy growing at an 8.5% annual pace in the second quarter. That follows the Federal Reserve's decision to keep its accommodative...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Falls Sharply As Fed Powell Maintains Dovish Tone

The U.S. dollar came under pressure in the Asian session on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rejected the likelihood of an immediate tapering of the bond buying program, saying that the economy is “still a ways off” from reaching a standard of “substantial further progress” to withdraw stimulus measures.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as miners rally on higher gold prices

(Adds details, updates prices throughout) July 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, as miners tracked gold prices higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve doused prospects of an increase in lending rates. * Bullion prices rose more than 1% to a near two-week high after the U.S....
fxempire.com

Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Decision Time for Gold Bulls at $1839.00 – $1839.90

Gold futures are trading more than 1% higher on Thursday at its highest level since July 15 on the back of dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who suggested late Wednesday the central bank was unlikely to hike rates anytime soon. Powell based this suggestion on the notion that the U.S. job market still had “some ground to cover” before it would be time to pullback support to the economy.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week high as Fed stance bolsters sentiment

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest level since July 14 at 1.2451 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.7% * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a two-week high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve remained patient about reducing stimulus and the Bank of Canada reassured Canadians it would keep inflation under control. The U.S. dollar slipped to a one-month low against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. Fed's reassurance that interest rate hikes remain distant. "The Fed continued to support markets yesterday with upbeat talk on the economy but not committing to cutting stimulus in the near term," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States including oil. Oil prices rose as crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, fell to their lowest since January 2020. U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% at $72.87 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar gained 0.5% to 1.2469 per greenback, or 80.20 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since July 14 at 1.2451. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, writing in a column for the Financial Post newspaper, said Canadians can be confident that the cost of living will not rise out of control as the economy reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic. Data on Wednesday showed that Canada's inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in June from a decade-high 3.6% in May, but more price increases could be coming as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 3.6 basis points at 1.206%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Gain on Dovish Fed Ahead of US Q2 GDP Reading

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange pushed higher in early trade Thursday, supported by a weakening U.S. dollar and rallying equities as investors are emboldened by the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on fiscal stimulus and accelerated economic growth in the second quarter, with expectations for lingering effects of accommodative monetary policy combined with strong consumer demand to continue to fuel growth.
BusinessForexTV.com

Dollar Extends Fall On Disappointing U.S. GDP Data; Powell's Dovish Stance

The U.S. dollar extended its decline against its major trading partners in the European session on Thursday, as the economy expanded less than forecast in the second quarter and on comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that rate hikes are unlikely to happen anytime soon. Data from Commerce Department...
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Strong economic data propels U.S. stocks to new highs

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. economy is back at its pre-pandemic level, but for how long? U.S. investors believe it's back permanently, as stocks took off on Thursday. The Commerce Department reported GDP rose at a 6.5% annualized pace in the second quarter, however, this was well below analysts' forecasts for 8.40 percent.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Higher On Weak Dollar, Fed's Dovish Comments

Gold prices climbed higher on Thursday, lifting the most active gold futures contract to a six-week closing high, as weak economic data pushed up the demand for the safe-haven yellow metal. A weak dollar and a drop in treasury yields helped as well. Gold also found support after the Federal...
Marketsinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Exchange: More Sideways Trading Ahead?

The USDX reportedly invalidated its bullish H&S pattern yesterday, but did it actually do so? The line based on daily closing prices says otherwise. Yesterday’s (July 27) supposedly big news was the breakdown below the neck level of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern in the USD Index. Invalidations of breakouts are bearish, and what’s bearish for the USDX is usually bullish for gold, silver, and mining stocks. So, what happened? And what didn’t happen?
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver trade higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) -Gold and silver have moved higher leading into the European open. The yellow metal had a slightly choppy session on Tuesday after oscillating between positive and negative but the precious metal managed to close 0.06% higher. Silver on the other hand took a dive and fell just over 2% after poor U.S. data sent it tumbling. Copper is trading 0.12% lower at $4.54/lb and spot WTI is 0.24% in the black.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Inches Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision

Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors await a statement from the Fed policy meeting along with a news conference by Chairman Jerome Powell for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering amid surging U.S. inflation. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,801.48 per ounce,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds to $1,800 as FOMC decision looms

Gold extended its range-bound price action through the early North American session. A goodish pickup in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and capped the early uptick. COVID-19 jitters extended some support to the safe-haven metal ahead of the FOMC. Update, July 28: Pressured by the renewed USD strength...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Climbs As Fed Decision In Focus

The U.S. dollar was higher against its most major trading partners in the European session on Wednesday, as investors focus on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision for further clues on the timing of tapering the bond buying program and economic growth outlook. The Fed will conclude its two-day meeting...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Loonie Continues to Flirt with 200-Day EMA

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The Canadian dollar rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as we reach towards the 200-day EMA. Furthermore, the 1.26 level is an area that I have been paying close attention to for a while, and if we can break above there, then it is possible that we can continue the overall uptrend that we have been in for a couple of months. This will be completely confirmed if we can break the 1.28 handle, because it would be an extraordinarily bullish sign.
Economykdow.biz

Gold lower, silver higher

The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1799.70 an ounce – down ten cents. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $24.81 an ounce – up 18 cents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy