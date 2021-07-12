Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

City announces $10 million in grants for latest Neighborhood Opportunity Fund finalists

By A.D. Quig
Posted by 
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-seven businesses on the city’s South and West sides have been picked as finalists in the latest round of Chicago’s Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grant program. You must be a subscriber to access this content. Continue reading by subscribing. Unlimited articles on any device. Print edition delivered weekly. Access to 20+...

www.chicagobusiness.com

Comments / 0

Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Print
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPhys.org

City-funded housing repairs in low-income neighborhoods associated with drop in crime

Investing in structural home repairs in historically segregated, low-income, Black and Latino neighborhoods has been associated with reduced crime rates. In Philadelphia, when a home received repairs through a city-funded program, total crime dropped by 21.9% on that block, and as the number of repaired houses on a block increased, instances of crime fell even further, according to research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania published today in JAMA Network Open.
Kendallville, INEvening Star

Main Street grant finalist announcement expected Friday

KENDALLVILLE — The city will hear this week whether it is a finalist for a $2 million state grant to help revitalize downtown and establish a historic preservation commission. Kendallville’s odds have improved, kind of, after a larger-than-expected response led to the state expanding its scope. Kendallville Redevelopment Commission President...
Richmond, VAaltavistajournal.com

Virginia Housing announces $40 million in grant funding for PDCs

RICHMOND – A new source of funding will be helping Virginia’s Planning District Commissions provide more affordable housing in their regions. Virginia Housing today announced $40 million in grants to Virginia’s PDCs for the creation of new housing initiatives. “We are proud to provide these grants to Virginia’s 21 PDCs,”...
Virginia StateBrunswicktimes Gazette

Governor announces $304.5 Million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funding Distributed to Virginia’s Towns Payments follow funds received from U.S. Treasury for counties and cities

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam recently announced that the Commonwealth has distributed approximately $304.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 190 towns. These payments represent the first half of funding provided by the U.S. Treasury for Non-Entitlement Units of local government, with the same amount to be provided in June 2022. These funds are in addition to $2.3 billion available to Virginia’s 133 counties and cities directly from the federal government, as well as $4.3 billion that Governor Northam and the General Assembly will allocate during a special session beginning August 2.
Mitchell, SDcityofmitchell.org

City Announces $1 Million Available for Conservation Projects

City Announces $1 Million Available for Conservation Projects. The City of Mitchell has secured a $1 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to promote conservation projects in a seven-county area. The Firesteel Creek Conservation Grant will provide funding to landowners interested in a variety of conservation practices. The goals of the project are to enhance wildlife habitat, improve water quality and soil health, and to help producers increase profitability on problem soils. One type of project that is being promoted is the concept of planting perennial grasses on marginal cropland where producers are having a difficult time making those acres profitable. Enrolled acres planted back to perennial species maybe hayed and grazed as part of a management plan, generating income for the landowner, reducing the input costs, improving soil health and reducing runoff from the land which improves water quality in the watershed. For example, Firesteel Creek aids Lake Mitchell. Restored grasslands will also provide potential nesting areas for pheasants, ducks and other species. Funding available through the grant can help pay for related costs, including grass seeding, fencing, and livestock water improvements. A similar project funded through the grant can provide funding to landowners interested in fencing riparian habitats along Firesteel Creek and other creeks in the project area. Landowners can also qualify for a one-time signup payment in exchange for enrolling in the program.
Jasper, INwitzamfm.com

City of Jasper Selected as a Finalist for PreservINg Main Street Grant

Jasper, IN... The City of Jasper has been selected as a finalist for the PreservINg Main Street Pilot Program. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the five community finalists which include towns of Attica, Brookville and Cambridge City and the cities of Kendallville and Jasper.
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Kentucky cities to receive $157 million in federal funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says more than 360 Kentucky cities will receive $157 million in American Rescue Plan funding as soon as next week. The funds, which were allocated based on population size, can be used to offset COVID-19 expenses, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics or loss of revenue. Local governments will receive half of their total now, with the second half coming next year.
PoliticsPosted by
9&10 News

State Announces $10 Million Federal Grant for Trades Apprenticeships

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made it a point to highlight and grow the state’s skilled trades industry and Thursday she announced some federal funding to help. “This benefits the employee, their family, generations of the family and benefits the employer,” said Gov. Whitmer, “And certainly our overall Michigan economy.”. Apprenticeships...
Marion, ILcarbondaletimes.com

City backs $1 million grant for ReaderLink

MARION -- ReaderLink Distribution, the new employer bringing around 75 jobs for low- to medium-income workers, got a boost on Monday night from the Marion City Council, which unanimously approved support for a community development block grant application for $1 million. A public hearing on the grant was held before...
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

City applies for federal grant to raise funds for South Main

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville is looking to replicate the BUILD grant success it had in 2018 to fund phase two of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project. City Manager Greg McDanel said at Monday’s City Council meeting that city staff have submitted an application for a federal grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, the successor to the BUILD grants.
Businessiosconews.com

Gov. Whitmer secures $10 million grant to expand employment opportunities

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has been awarded a $10 million federal grant to support the state’s registered apprenticeship expansion efforts. “As we put Michigan back to work, Registered Apprenticeship programs offer on-ramps to high-demand, high-skill careers, and...
AgriculturePosted by
MyChesCo

$16.6 Million in Funding Opportunities to Support Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) this week announced approximately $16.6 million in available funding to community-based and nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education, and Tribal entities that help socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers own and operate successful farms. Funding is made through the USDA’s...
U.S. Politicsnewsdakota.com

Over $1 Million Announced for Schools, Cities, and Airports

WASHINGTON, DC (NewsDakota.com) – Several cities, schools, and airports in North Dakota have received federal grants for different projects. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer announced that fifteen federal grants have been awarded in North Dakota totaling $1,432,956. The following three grants came from the National Science Foundation (NSF):. $755,000 to North...
Venango, PAexplore venango

Northwest Commission Announces New Round of Greenways Block Grant Funding

VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Applications are now being accepted for another round of the Northwest Commission’s Greenways Block Grant (GBG) Program’s funding. The GBG program leverages grant funds through the partnership of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). This method of incorporating cooperative consideration and funding by the public agencies of joint projects will implement the Northwest PA Greenways Plan and meet DCNR and DEP’s statewide and regional goals and priorities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy