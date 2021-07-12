City announces $10 million in grants for latest Neighborhood Opportunity Fund finalists

City Announces $1 Million Available for Conservation Projects. The City of Mitchell has secured a $1 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to promote conservation projects in a seven-county area. The Firesteel Creek Conservation Grant will provide funding to landowners interested in a variety of conservation practices. The goals of the project are to enhance wildlife habitat, improve water quality and soil health, and to help producers increase profitability on problem soils. One type of project that is being promoted is the concept of planting perennial grasses on marginal cropland where producers are having a difficult time making those acres profitable. Enrolled acres planted back to perennial species maybe hayed and grazed as part of a management plan, generating income for the landowner, reducing the input costs, improving soil health and reducing runoff from the land which improves water quality in the watershed. For example, Firesteel Creek aids Lake Mitchell. Restored grasslands will also provide potential nesting areas for pheasants, ducks and other species. Funding available through the grant can help pay for related costs, including grass seeding, fencing, and livestock water improvements. A similar project funded through the grant can provide funding to landowners interested in fencing riparian habitats along Firesteel Creek and other creeks in the project area. Landowners can also qualify for a one-time signup payment in exchange for enrolling in the program.