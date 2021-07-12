Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Searching for attempted armed robbery suspect

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
Posted by 
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFOdk_0auhgOJu00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying a man who attempted an armed robbery on July 1, on 103rd Street near Blanding Boulevard on the Westside.

The pictured suspect walked into a business holding a knife and demanding money. The employee did not give in, and the suspect was last seen running away from the business in an unknown direction.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of this suspect should contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or through email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477 (TIPS).

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
538
Followers
946
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy