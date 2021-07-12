Cancel
The Watch Trends on Display at "Billionaire Summer Camp"

By Cam Wolf
After a one-year pandemic break, the Sun Valley conference recommenced in idyllic Idaho last week. The “summer camp for billionaires,” as it’s known, gathers titans of industry to hammer out deals and tackle the most pressing issues of our time, like: how can we also beat Jeff Bezos to space? And despite the overwhelming wealth of those in attendance, the fashion is often derelict: these (mostly) men typically give into their worst casual-dressing impulses. Good news for us, though: the T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and puffer jackets are often paired with outrageously expensive watches.

New York City, NY
