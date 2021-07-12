Cancel
Rodrigo de Paul: Argentina midfielder joins Atletico Madrid on five-year deal

BBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Liga champions Atletico Madrid have signed Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese on a five-year deal. De Paul, 27, part of Argentina's Copa America winning side, will play in Spain for a second time in his career having been with Valencia between 2014 and 2016. Spanish media have...

