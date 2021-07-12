County Commission back in session for July this evening, Tuesday for monthly meetings

After taking off for the July 4th holiday on Monday last week, Commissioners are gathering this evening for their monthly work session and on Tuesday for the regular session to discuss and vote on several items on the agenda.

County Commissioners gather in the Board Meeting Room at 5:15 p.m. this evening at the Polk County Police Department headquarters in Cedartown (73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road) to give Pastor Nathan Thornton an opportunity to talk about the change from Helping Hands Ministries of Rockmart to the new Holy Manna Ministries. He’ll also be leading the meeting in prayer for this evening’s work session.

Also on the agenda for this evening is Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy who will be on hand to provide a report to County Commissioners about the resumption of jury trials in the month of June following statewide court shutdowns for the pandemic, a request from the bid committee for the purchase of a new rescue vehicle as part of an ongoing agreement between the County and the City of Cedartown (a vote coming on Tuesday to approve) and providing employee service awards and the Employee of the Month award for July.

One more item on the agenda up for discussion that will be voted on Tuesday evening is a request from the Finance Committee to discuss a broadband grant application with SyncGlobal.

This item is one the Commission is looking at taking part in through a vote on Tuesday that would give Polk County the chance to apply for potential help in a limited broadband expansion opportunity for a certain number of customers in the community.

Additional details will follow on that program later in the week following tonight’s discussion and Tuesday’s vote on the grant application.

This broadband grant is the first to be considered following the county’s approval of a resolution that makes Polk County a Broadband Ready community, a step needed to get the county involved in public-private partnerships for expansion of faster internet connectivity to customers who are underserved in areas outside of the cities of Cedartown and Rockmart, and corridors with a high volume of traffic and population density like Aragon.

County Commissioners will also be returning to some old business when they open the meeting on Tuesday, when consideration is being given to Nadia Hussain’s retail package license request that was first proposed in June. Commissioners at the time voted to table their approval or denial of the application request seeking additional information from the owner.

They also are voting on a budget extension for FY 2022, and will keep using numbers from the FY 2021 budget to operate until the completion of the coming fiscal year budget documents.







Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include approval of phase 2 airport funds from the CRRSA Act, a request from GDOT, and a request from the personnel committee pertaining to the ordinance and the way appeals are handled.

An executive session will be held following the end of voting on business on Tuesday evening for litigation and personnel.

Here’s the full agendas for those interested:





