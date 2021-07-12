Cancel
NFL

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Makes a Lot of Money as a Football Player: Net Worth, Salary

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
 17 days ago

Raking it in! Simone Biles’ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, makes a huge salary as a safety for the Houston Texans. Naturally, he has an impressive net worth to match. Keep reading to see how the NFL star makes his millions!

The 25-year-old athlete’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million on the lower end, according to multiple publications, but some outlets report the football player could be worth up to around $50 million.

In 2020, Jonathan signed a two-year contract with the Texans valued at $1,390,000. His average annual salary sat around $695,000, but in 2021, he will earn a base salary of $780,000, according to Sportrac. That’s almost twice what his 2019 contract was worth, so it’s clear the Missouri native is proving his value to the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMeNU_0auhfuA100
Simone Biles/Instagram; Shutterstock

It’s clear how hard Jonathan works on and off the field. His hustle as an athlete is actually one of the things that Simone, 24, adores about him. “He’s always so supportive,” the Olympic gymnast gushed to People in June about her man. “He’s the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It’s been amazing to have him.”

The feeling is definitely mutual. Jonathan said Simone’s work ethic is “intoxicating” to be around. However, the football player noted he “didn’t know who she was” when they first met. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked,” he admitted to Texas Monthly in June.

The pair got together in early 2020 and were able to lay a strong foundation for their romance while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” Jonathan explained. “So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now, I’m so thankful.”

The St. Louis native admitted he and Simone are a “match made in heaven” and make an amazing couple. “There’s no better person for me. She loves me, she’s so affectionate. I just love that,” he said. “And it’s just intoxicating seeing how much work she puts into everything.”

