Snoop Dogg to Headline Interactive Livestreamed Hip-Hop Festival, "THE RENAISSANCE: EP1," on VenewLive, the Livestream Platform Powered by Kiswe

Live Nation, Snoop Dog, and Bobby Dee's Lovers & Friends Festival has officially been confirmed to make its long-awaited debut in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 14, 2022. According to Complex, Lovers & Friends was first announced last February with a lineup that boasted Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris, Fat Joe, Jhené Aiko, Lil Kim, Summer Walker, T-Pain, and Saweetie, and drama around the validity of the line-up plagued the fledgling festival before it was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival has announced that it will be led by Usher, TLC, and Ms. Lauryn Hill when it finally takes place next year.