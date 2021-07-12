Cancel
Snoop Dogg to Headline Interactive Livestreamed Hip-Hop Festival, "THE RENAISSANCE: EP1," on VenewLive, the Livestream Platform Powered by Kiswe

MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

Inclusive, virtual experience celebrates hip-hop culture, art, and entertainment. VenewLive has partnered with Blank Canvaz Productions to host “THE RENAISSANCE: EP1,” a livestreamed virtual festival featuring legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg, on Sunday, August 7, 2021 starting at 8pm ET. Available to fans around the globe for only $9.99 per ticket, “THE RENAISSANCE: EP1'' will deliver non-stop music and entertainment by some of today's biggest artists and rising talent.

