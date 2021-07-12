Zego Mobile Doorman Elevates the Resident Experience With All-New Suite of Solutions Available Across The Renter Lifecycle

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportPay , the leading co-parenting app to completely manage the process of alimony, child support payments and expenses, today announced its brand new web and mobile application designed for a faster, more intuitive experience. As vaccination rates rise across the U.S., activities once impossible during the Covid-era are making a comeback this summer - leading to an increase in daily shared co-parenting expenses such as summer camp, vacations, dinners out, etc. SupportPay's revamped platform is making it easier than ever to do this. Key features include: