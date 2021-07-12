LeAnn Rimes' 'Blue': How the Album Paved the Way for Women in Country

In September of 1996, a reporter asked Tony Thomas, the musical director at Seattle’s KMPS Radio, what he thought about LeAnn Rimes’ Blue. Released 25 years ago this month, the title track had become one of the biggest selling singles in the past decade, and in a few short months Rimes, then 13, had gone from local Texas singing sensation to the CMA Awards and, soon after, the youngest solo artist to win a Grammy and the first country one to win Best New Artist.