Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Singular Hearing's HeardThat App Seeks iPhone and Android Users to Conduct Field Research

MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

Participants will have two weeks to conduct and submit research, compensation will be delivered upon completion. As parts of the world start to reopen, people are returning to coffee shops, restaurants, sporting events and other social situations. Those with hearing loss face a familiar problem - hearing speech in noise. Singular Hearing, a subsidiary of Singular Software and creator of HeardThat, announced today that its HeardThat app is conducting field research to help advance the product for a variety of real-world situations. The company is seeking Android and iPhone users to assist by using HeardThat in noisy settings and submitting reports on their experience.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Android Users#Conduct Field Research#Singular Software#Singular Hearing#Ai#Aarp Innovation Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

8 Android apps you need to remove right now

Although Google has an analytics system that aims to evaluate apps before they are available on the Play Store, this is not a mistake, and sometimes, among the millions of options, some slip that puts users at risk. This is the status of 8 apps that have been identified as containing Joker malware, which you should remove immediately.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete this secret ID hiding on your phone that gives away your personal details

From social media platforms and email providers to online stores and personal services, you and your details are major commodities. Mostly with little regard for your privacy. Until recently, there had been very little that you could do to block your MAID in marketing campaigns. Apple somewhat put a stop to this by allowing iOS users to choose who can target them. But for criminals, if they can match the ID with a person, they stand to profit greatly.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

10 apps you should remove from your phone right now

There are plenty of things to worry about in life, but dangerous apps on your mobile device shouldn’t be one of them. Unfortunately, we don’t live in a perfect world, and there will always be some questionable digital content. Google and Apple take some steps to mitigate the risks from...
Posted by
Max Phillips

'Notes' Is the iPhone's Killer App. Yes, Really.

I let you peek into my iPhone’s Notes app, you’d see a rough exercise plan I follow and ingredients for a recipe I made last week. There are random dates, article ideas, passwords for mystery accounts, books, a failed weekly schedule, and potential holiday destinations for a time when we can travel again. If my phone had a soul, it would be the Notes app. Like my brain, it is a scattering of thoughts, loose organization, and aspirations.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

CopperheadOS: The Secure, Private, Google-Free Android ROM

Many smartphone shoppers are left surprised when they get a phone loaded with unremovable apps and features. They detract from the user experience and needlessly take valuable storage space. This is why custom ROMs are so popular. They give users granular level control over security and privacy of their smartphones.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to scan a QR code on Android

Knowing how to scan a QR code on Android has become a crucial skill over the last 18 months with many restaurants, parking facilities, and other venues adopting the code blocks. Why? Because it's an easy method to link customers to a website or app without forcing them to type in a long URL.
Cell Phonesbleepingcomputer.com

Google: Android apps must provide privacy information by April 2022

Google has announced today more details regarding their upcoming Google Play 'Safety section' feature that provides users information about the data collected and used by an Android app. In May, Google pre-announced upcoming changes to the Google Play Store requiring app developers to share what info their apps collect, how...
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

Google is testing an app for easy iOS-to-Android data migration

Google is getting ready to launch a new app that makes switching from the Apple ecosystem to Android’s much, much easier. Some creative code-sleuthing by the folks over at XDA Developers uncovered an app called “Switch to Android” — made for iOS platforms — that appears to be capable of transferring an iOS user’s data over to Android.
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

How to clear an app’s cache on Android devices

As our smartphones continue to become more powerful computing machines, more and more apps continue to be developed every day. Smartphones have basically turned into tiny computers that we carry around in our pockets, and Android is one of the leaders in smartphone versatility. Android devices allow for all kinds...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

The best material design apps for Android

B&H Photo is a popular online retailer. Their app is also beautiful. It uses Material Design pretty much wherever it can. The shopping experience, search, and even cart functions are all draped in it. The categories page is not only color coded for easy distinguishing by eye, but the design of the little icons are clear and flat. At no point does the design feel overblown or ridiculous. It’s just a good design all around. We wish more shopping apps looked like this one.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

How to change your iPhone’s text size for a specific app

Sometimes you want the text in your app to be smaller, so you can fit more content on a single screen. Sometimes you want it to be bigger, especially if you’ve been putting off buying those reading glasses. But until recently, if you had an iPhone, you had to pick a single text size as a standard for all your apps.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Android camera apps 2021

Your Android phone probably has a pretty good built-in app for taking photos, but the best Android camera apps can take your photos to the next level. That's an impressive feat, given that the camera hardware on smartphones is pretty impressive these days — even on cheaper phones like the Pixel 4a.
Cell PhonesGhacks Technology News

Security mystery of Android apps and Google Play Store revealed

Google is lifting the veil of mystery surrounding the Play Store’s upcoming safety section. And we can’t be more grateful. They have detailed that Android apps in the Google Play Store will have to share their privacy and security policies in an effort to create more transparency. Furthermore, they have also imposed strict deadlines for when these changes must reflect.
Cell Phonesandroidpolice.com

Google extends Material You's dynamic app icon themes to more of its apps in Android 12 Beta 3

This story was originally published . Android 12 Beta 2 first introduced monochrome icons for Google apps based on your wallpaper's colors, much like other interface elements as part of Material You or Monet. Beta 3 expands on these capabilities. It's the first release of Android 12 that introduces a user-facing toggle to turn on or off these themed icons in the Wallpaper & style app, and while it's at it, it's adding a ton more Google apps to the list of supported icons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy