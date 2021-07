Hummingbird Cake is a classic Southern cake recipe- first published by Southern Living Magazine in 1978. Since the main components of a Hummingbird Cake are banana and pineapple, it is thought that it originated in Jamaica sometime in the 1960’s. Some say it was named after the bird because it was a cake that was sweet enough to attract hummingbirds. The Jamaican tourism board began sending out press kits to the United States that included island recipes. That’s when versions of this cake began popping up in newspapers and community cookbooks all over the South. One home cook submitted a recipe for Hummingbird Cake to Southern Living Magazine in 1978, and its popularity took off from there.