Whiskey Review: Larceny Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon (Batch B521)

Whiskey of the Week is a new review series on Spy. Each week, we’ll review a different bottle, from newly released small-batch bourbons to our favorite cheap well whiskies. What more is there to say about MGP whiskey, and how different are the various bourbon and rye brands that come from this massive distillery? For those who are unfamiliar, MGP is a factory-like distillery located in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and it’s the source of a great deal of whiskey sold under different brand names. The distillery has been around since the 19th century and was operated by Seagram’s for a long stretch beginning in 1933. In 2011, MGP Ingredients acquired the distillery, and now in addition to making whiskey for brands like Dickel, Bulleit, Smooth Ambler, High West, and many others, it has its own lineup of bourbon and rye (George Remus and Rossville Union). Most recently, MGP acquired Luxco (Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, and other brands), which will now manage these in-house produced brands.