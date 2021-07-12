Cleveland Browns: Anthony Schwartz more than just speed
The Cleveland Browns may have gotten the fastest player in the 2021 NFL Draft in Auburn’s Anthony Schwartz, but he’s so much more than just a 40-time. The Cleveland Browns have to be sitting on cloud nine following the 2021 offseason. After a very promising 2020 campaign which included a playoff berth and victory in the postseason, the Browns felt like they added multiple first-round picks despite having to wait until the bottom of the first two rounds to make their selections.nflmocks.com
