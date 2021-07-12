Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns: Anthony Schwartz more than just speed

By Sayre Bedinger
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns may have gotten the fastest player in the 2021 NFL Draft in Auburn’s Anthony Schwartz, but he’s so much more than just a 40-time. The Cleveland Browns have to be sitting on cloud nine following the 2021 offseason. After a very promising 2020 campaign which included a playoff berth and victory in the postseason, the Browns felt like they added multiple first-round picks despite having to wait until the bottom of the first two rounds to make their selections.

nflmocks.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

116K+
Followers
308K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Auburn#Northwestern#Notre Dame#Clemson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLESPN

Browns rookie CB Newsome, WR Schwartz sign deals before camp

CLEVELAND --  Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome, a first-round pick who could start this season, signed his contract Saturday. Rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz also signed. The third-round pick from Auburn has Olympic-level sprinter speed and could get a chance to return kickoffs. Newsome and Schwartz had been the...
NFLDaily Record

Browns sign Greg Newsome II, Anthony Schwartz, wrapping up their 2021 draft class

The entire Browns 2021 NFL Draft class is under contract, a formality completed with the franchise finalizing the deals of cornerback Greg Newsome II and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz. Newsome and Schwartz signed their four-year rookie contracts, the Browns announced Saturday morning as rookies and quarterbacks reported to training camp....
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys land stud CB in an intriguing hypothetical trade scenario

Over the past several years the Dallas Cowboys have become a team who don’t mind trading away draft capital in order to acquire players to upgrade the roster. Amari Cooper and Robert Quinn were acquired in such a way, and now there’s a hypothetical trade scenario being put forward right now about the Cowboys and Xavien Howard.
NFLchatsports.com

Did the Steelers find a diamond in the rough in James Pierre?

Welcome to the Steelers Trifecta! Over the 30 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp, we will be highlighting three players every day in order cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s three players:. James Pierre. Position: Corner. Age: 24. Year:...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals: Leighton Vander Esch could benefit from a fresh start

It’s no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals are in need of more linebackers but they didn’t do much at all to improve the position this offseason despite being terrible against the run a season ago. One intriguing linebacker who could be an option is Leighton Vander Esch of the Cowboys,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams Heading Into Training Camp

Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 NFL teams heading into training camp. “They return 19 of 22 starters, they were the most injured team in the NFL last year, and they cannot face this onslaught of injuries again. I can’t put them higher because I do believe at some point Trey Lance will be asked to start, and he’s played one football game in two years. This is a Super Bowl roster: coach, staff, o-line, d-line, and playmakers if Garoppolo is healthy.”
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Nation's top defensive lineman, 5-star Walter Nolen names his updated top schools

Considering his lofty recruiting grade, Walter Nolen could attend school at any major college football program in the country. After taking several visits to college campuses across the country during the month of June, the Tennessee native has narrowed his options down to a select few as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan have all made the cut for the five-star lineman.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons & QB Malik Willis: 'The Next Michael Vick'?

Matt Ryan is the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. After winning the MVP in 2016, Atlanta trusted their veteran to be the star for years to come. Entering his 14th season, the 36-year-old in definitely in the twilight of his career. With Ryan's end in sight, the Falcons should realize that before they can be good, they must accept that a rebuild is on the horizon. Ryan, who remains under contract through 2023, might not be a part of that plan.
NFLFOX Sports

Colin Cowherd examines Mike Sando's quarterback tier rankings for 2021

To whom much is given, much is expected. That statement holds true for NFL quarterbacks, considering the QB is often the highest-paid player on the team while simultaneously shouldering the most expectations when it comes to guiding a franchise to the promised land. It could be argued that the position...
NFLNBC Sports

McClain: Patriots inquired about Watson before NFL Draft

Before the New England Patriots selected quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they were considered a potential suitor for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson. Watson remains in Houston as of Monday, but the Patriots apparently had legitimate interest in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler.
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

5-star OL from Texas names final 5, includes 2 SEC teams

One of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022 is down to five schools, including a pair of SEC rivals. Arlington (Texas) Bowie 5-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell shared Friday that Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and USC are the schools in the mix to land his commitment. Campbell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy