Acclaimed Coming-of-Age Novel Don't Stand So Close Hits Bookstores in August

MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

Eric Red's thriller Don't Stand So Close to be released in August. It was 1998. The three young people Matthew Poe, Grace McCormack and Rusty Shaw were friends, high school seniors in a small Iowa town about to graduate and go out in the world. On the edge of adulthood, it was a time of awakening where everything felt fresh and new. Confused, carefree, they shared their doubts and their joys, trying to find out who they were and where they fit in. Their teacher Ms. Hayden helped make it all make sense for them, a friend who understood what it was like to be their age. Linda Hayden touched Matthew, Grace and Rusty in different ways and two of them would never forget her as long as they lived. But discovering everything for the first time, it is what you don’t know that can hurt you. The three teenagers would come face-to-face with true evil. The choice would be growing up fast or not growing up all. But what did not destroy them would make them stronger for in the darkest depths of the human heart they will find a light that shows them the way. Coming-of-age has never been so fraught with wonder and peril in this unforgettable novel of what it means to be young. The official release date is August 23rd 2021.

