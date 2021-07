The Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in France, with actors and filmmakers showing off a few of the films that will be helping us disassociate from our pandemic reality for the next few months. Among them were director Wes Anderson and actors Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton, all of whom attended to promote their upcoming film The French Dispatch. They also all looked as though they'd dressed for different occasions.