Woolpert Converting Delaware County's Bicentennial Barn Into 4-Season Event Center
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Woolpert has been contracted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County to provide architecture, engineering and geospatial design services to convert Delaware County’s Bicentennial Barn into a four-season event center. The 230-acre McCammon Creek Park site is less than 20 miles north of Columbus. The roughly 85 acres surrounding the barn will support park district events, banquets, weddings, meetings and reunions.www.mysanantonio.com
