Nearly Half of U.S. Shoppers Plan to Spend More This Summer, 80% Say Trust is More Important Since COVID-19

MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

Avionos' new report reveals trust and reliability factors will be critical for retailers in the second half of 2021. Avionos, which designs and implements digital commerce and marketing solutions, released its new U.S shopping report, “New Habits Die Hard: How Trust Will Define Shopping in Summer 2021.” The report outlines what builds trust among consumers, and how both small businesses and national retailers can retain customer loyalty as spending increases this summer.

Record-Journal

Delivery apps expand reach to meet customer demands

Spurred by skyrocketing consumer demand during the pandemic, restaurant delivery companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats are rapidly expanding their services to grocers, convenience stores, pharmacies, pet stores and even department stores. On Wednesday, Uber Eats unveiled its newest delivery option: flowers. Uber Eats will let users order flowers directly...
Walmart selling online sales tech

Walmart Inc. began Wednesday to sell some of its online sales technology to smaller retailers through a partnership with Adobe. The Walmart products will allow smaller retailers to offer services such as the popular buy-online-pickup-in-store. Adobe's role involves selling the cloud-based software by subscription on its Adobe Commerce platform, Walmart said.
Amex Trendex: U.S. Consumers Plan Last Minute Summer Trips and Prepare for Back to School and Return to Office

According to the Amex Trendex1, a trend report from American Express, US consumers are spending their time and money gearing up for a return to in-person activities this fall. Parents are preparing for their kids to go back to school, and many working adults are getting ready to head back to the office. In the meantime, consumers are filling up their busy summer schedules with last-minute trips.
More Than Half Of U.S. Companies Plan To Add New Positions In Second Half Of 2021

Job seekers will have plenty of options in the coming months, research from talent solutions firm Robert Half shows. According to the "State of U.S. Hiring" survey of more than 2,800 senior managers, 51% of respondents anticipate adding new permanent positions in the second half of 2021, and another 48% plan to fill vacated positions or bring back furloughed employees. Among the 28 U.S. cities in the survey, those with the highest percentages of employers who expect to staff up are San Diego (62%), Dallas (61%), Atlanta and Los Angeles (58% each).
Planning to travel this summer? Be prepared to spend more money

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re planning on traveling anywhere soon, be prepared to fork out some extra cash. After more than a year of shutdowns from the pandemic, airfares, hotels, car rentals, and gas are all going up in price. “I think a lot of it comes down to...
Walmart to sell its e-commerce technologies to other retailers – News Brig

The technologies will be made available to both Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source customers, Adobe says. The deal will allow Walmart to potentially reach thousands of small to mid-sized retailers, who will effectively be able to tap into the same tools that one of the largest global retailers is using to run their business.
Leading Research and Consulting Firm Releases 2021 Buyer PaymentsInsights: Speed and Convenience-Driven Shopping

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Mercator Advisory Group’s most recent consumer survey report, 2021 Buyer PaymentsInsights: Speed and Convenience-Driven Shopping, from its annual Buyer PaymentsInsights series, examines U.S. consumers’ current shopping habits for goods and services both in-store and online. The report, which is based on an online consumer survey...
Soriana is going to install self-collection boxes in a branch of Nuevo León

Soriana will test self-collection boxes at its branch in San Pedro Garza, Nuevo León. If the pilot works well, the boxes will be installed around the entire country. They will accept cash, credit and debit cards, electronic food vouchers, Mercado Pago and CoDI. There will be a Soriana employee supervising the checkout area to provide assistance to customers who require it.
UK: Half of young drivers spend more on car finance than housing

Almost half of young drivers are spending as much on car finance as they are on housing, according to new research. A study by gap insurance provider InsureTheGap.com found 47 percent of drivers aged 18-34 say they are spending just as much, if not more, on car finance than on rent or a mortgage.
Black Enterprise

Black Man Claims Bank Of America Refused To Cash His Insurance Check

A Black man in San Diego is claiming that a Bank of America branch racially profiled him when he attempted to cash an insurance check. In January 2020, John Pittman III presented a $12,000 insurance check that was issued to him at the Pacific Beach branch of Bank of America, reported KPBS. The bank manager then told him that she felt he was trying to steal money and that she had to call the police.
Digital Marketing Ads Spending Analysis: Google Reports 2021 Q2 Earnings, YouTube Ad Revenue Up 83% From Previous Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Now a year removed from the onset of the 2020 pandemic, the digital advertising market continues to surge even after representing the majority of all media spending a year ago. Google’s latest earnings report for Q2 2021—released after close Tuesday—confirms that the demand for multiple online marketing channels remains stronger than ever.
Covid challenges are top concerns for corporate travel buyers

Concerns about Covid are the most pressing worries for European business travel professionals – while cost-cutting and sustainability have fallen down the list of priorities, according to research. Business Travel Show Europe surveyd 337 European travel professionals and found that changes to their role, keeping up with Covid legislation, and...
Balboa Capital Reports 93% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q2 Originations, Hires 25 New Employees

COSTA MESA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Balboa Capital, a leading provider of equipment financing and small business loans in the United States, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ending June 30, 2021. In Q2 2021, the company achieved 93% origination growth over Q2 2020. Additionally, the company added 25 new employees during Q2 2021, a 56% increase in hiring over Q2 2020.
Important Travel Information (Not for Projects)

This message was sent to the WPI community. The university continues to closely monitor COVID-19 activity across the country and around the world and will adjust our travel guidelines with the goal of helping minimize risks to students, faculty, and staff. As of August 1, 2021 WPI will implement new...
The Top Creative Agencies to Hire in 2021, According to DesignRush [Q2 Rankings]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. 72% of American consumers say that packaging design influences their purchasing decisions. Another research shows that brands who maintain consistency in their visual design, from packaging to marketing collateral and digital channels, enjoy up to 23% higher revenues. Effective and consistent design can help...
LinkedIn is already a $ 10 billion a year business for Microsoft

Microsoft announced that LinkedIn is already a $ 10 billion a year business as a subsidiary company. According to its earnings report for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 21, the firm founded by Bill Gates explained that its subsidiary's income increased 46% compared to the previous year, as reported ZDNet .
6 Ways to Give Your New Business a Head Start

At the start of a business, it can be difficult to know what is best. How does one grow? Should you keep expanding your product line or focus on getting new customers?. Getting lost in this maze will inevitably lead you down an unproductive path, and all too soon, your company becomes more of a has-been than anything else. I'm sure we've all seen our fair share of them — companies that were good for a while but then just stopped being so great.

