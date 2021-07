Another Marvel Disney Plus series has finally concluded with the season finale of “Loki.” A lot is riding on this episode as so many fans’ expectations are through the roof with the directions this series has gone in. We’ve seen the character go through multiple time periods, make enemies as well as allies, and even encounter numerous versions of himself. Is it the big payoff that fans have been waiting for? The obvious answer is yes, but for the sake of this review let’s go over it together.