Delilah Home Launches Organic Cotton Beach Towel Collection

Here at Apartment Therapy, we're always testing the best home products we can find and keeping an eye out for new launches from all of our favorite brands. Whether it's new colors being added to our favorite bedding lines or limited-edition releases from cult-favorite kitchen brands, we're here to share the latest and greatest! This week's lineup is jam-packed with new items from the likes of Kassatex, Brooklinen, and KitchenAid, to name a few. Keep reading to learn more about our favorite launches of the week and shop them below!