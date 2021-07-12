Cancel
Pet Wants Welcomes New Brand President Ed Evans to Lead Growth Effort

 17 days ago

Transformational Growth Leader Ed Evans Joins Cincinnati-Based Natural Pet Food Franchise. Pet Wants welcomes Ed Evans to its executive leadership team as the new president of the Cincinnati-based high-quality pet food and supplies franchise. Pet Wants, which is part of the Strategic Franchising family of brands, provides pet owners with premium, fresh pet food, free of animal by-products and non-nutritious fillers.

