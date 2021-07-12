Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Magaya Continues Exceptional Growth Trajectory In Second Quarter of 2021

MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced an outstanding close to the second quarter of 2021 with impressive results across all areas of the business. The company’s success is attributed to the continual development and delivery of new solutions that enable its customers to leverage a modern and fully integrated logistics platform.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Logistics Management#Mobile#Prweb#Crowley Maritime#Google Android#Apple Ios#Flow Wms#Digital Contract Exchange#Dcx#Grid#Freight Management#G2 Com Inc#Magaya Supply Chain#Catapult Rate Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
Related
Financial Reportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

PUMA posts profit in Q2, sales surge

Herzogenaurach, Germany — German sportswear firm Puma SE Thursday posted a net profit of 48.7 million euros and profit per share of 33 cents euro in the second quarter. This compares to last year's net loss of 95.6 million euros and loss per share of 64 cents euro. The operating...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) has reported strong year-over-year sales and earnings growth for the second quarter 2021 as market conditions continued to rebound from the impact of COVID-19. “Our strong second quarter results demonstrate a continued recovery in many of our key markets from COVID-19 challenges, as well as operational excellence and best-in-class service and distribution models that continue to distinguish Armstrong within the industry,” said Vic Grizzle, President and CEO of AWI. “While the recovery remains uneven and choppy, our actions and investments in support of our digital initiatives, Healthy Spaces products and Architectural Specialties portfolio have enhanced our growth potential. The momentum in our business fuels our confidence to increase our full-year 2021 guidance.”
MarketsMySanAntonio

Digital Marketing Ads Spending Analysis: Google Reports 2021 Q2 Earnings, YouTube Ad Revenue Up 83% From Previous Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Now a year removed from the onset of the 2020 pandemic, the digital advertising market continues to surge even after representing the majority of all media spending a year ago. Google’s latest earnings report for Q2 2021—released after close Tuesday—confirms that the demand for multiple online marketing channels remains stronger than ever.
Financial ReportsGenomeWeb

Qiagen Q2 Revenues Grow 28 Percent

NEW YORK – Qiagen reported after the close of the market Thursday that its second quarter revenues jumped 28 percent year over year as growth in the company's core product portfolio tempered flagging COVID-19-related sales. For the three months ended June 30, Qiagen reported total revenues of $567.3 million, in...
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

Republic Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $331.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts...
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

Vertex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $66.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.11 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Economic growth rose to 6.5 percent annual rate in second quarter

U.S. economic growth stayed strong in the second quarter as rising vaccinations and a return to pre-pandemic activities unleashed a wave of pent-up demand, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.5 percent from April to...
Businessfroggyweb.com

Capgemini raises 2021 targets on booming tech demand

(Reuters) -French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini raised its 2021 guidance on Wednesday as it benefits from a global surge in demand for tech and cloud-based solutions that picked up speed during the pandemic. The company now expects 2021 revenues to be up between 12% and 13%, an operating...
Financial Reportsgamingintelligence.com

Bally’s set to report strong second quarter growth

New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Bally's Corporation expects to report revenue of between $258m to $268m for the second quarter of 2021. Based on preliminary unaudited financial results, Bally’s expects Q2 revenue to soar by more than 792 per cent compared to the same period last year (Q2 2020: $28.9m), generating adjusted EBITDA of between $80m and $84m.
MarketsBusiness Insider

4 F5 Networks Analysts Tackle Subscription Model, Growth Trajectory, Valuation

Shares of the networking products company F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) gained 6.2% Tuesday after it reported forecast-beating earnings for the third quarter. The F5 Networks Analysts: Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on F5 Networks shares and increased the price target from $255 to $265. Morgan Stanley analyst...
Financial Reportsinkfreenews.com

LCB Reports Record For Second Quarter

WARSAW – Warsaw-based Lakeland Financial Corp., the parent of Lake City Bank, announced a record second-quarter net income of $24.3 million, compared to $19.7 million during the same period a year ago. The banking company is also reporting a record profit of $47 million for the first six months, compared...
Businessaithority.com

Functionize Solidifies Growth Trajectory with New CEO and Key Strategic Investor

Functionize, creator of the first AI-powered testing platform, announced a strategic investment led by Wipro Ventures alongside the appointment of Gary Messiana as CEO. Together, these updates will drive the company’s continuing mission to transform test automation. The financing will be used to strengthen Functionize’s proprietary AI technology, which transforms test automation for web applications. This strategic investment comes after the company’s $16 million series A in 2019 led by Gary Little, with Wipro Ventures joining follow-on investments from John Mumford, founder of Crosspoint Capital Partners, among others.
Financial Reportswccftech.com

AMD Bathes In Dollars As It Posts 99% Revenue Growth In Second Quarter 2021

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) reported its earnings results for the second quarter of 2021 earlier today. The company earned $3.9 billion in revenue in the quarter, its highest to date as it marked an astounding 99% year-over-year growth in Q2, as it inches towards a preferred gross margin of 50%. After accounting for the cost of sales, AMD earned $1.8 billion in profit, posting a strong 48% gross margin, which is up by 4% year over year and 2% higher than the 46% that it posted at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Financial ReportsLos Angeles Business Journal

Snap Earnings Surge in Second Quarter

Snap Inc. continues to post impressive financial gains, logging a record 116% increase in year-over-year revenue for the second quarter. The Santa Monica-based social media giant said on July 22 that its gross revenue reached $982 million for the quarter, compared to $454 million for the same period in 2020.
Financial Reportsrubbernews.com

Trelleborg buoyed by strong second quarter

TRELLEBORG, Sweden—Trelleborg A.B. has reported second quarter organic sales 31 percent higher than for the same pandemic-hit quarter in 2020 and 6 percent above the equivalent figure in 2019. Net sales during the quarter increased 23 percent, despite being negatively impacted by exchange rate effects, and amounted to $994 million,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy