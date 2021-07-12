Miller Fabrication Solutions Named to FAB 40 for the Fourth Consecutive Year
Annual list recognizes the nation’s most successful metal fabricating operations. Miller Fabrication Solutions, a strategic metal fabrication partner for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across construction and forestry, transportation, engine and turbine equipment and other heavy industries, has been named to The FABRICATOR® magazine’s 2021 FAB 40 list for the fourth year in a row.www.mysanantonio.com
