Here’s where to sign up for Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson County emergency alerts

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As fire season heats up, it's even more important for Central Oregonians to get the latest alerts about wildfires and evacuation alerts and levels. Here's the online addresses to do so for each county:. Deschutes County: https://www.deschutes.org/911/page/sign-deschutes-emergency-alerts. Crook County: http://www.alertcrookcounty.org/?page_id=37. Jefferson County: https://www.jeffco.net/ps/page/emergency-management.

ktvz.com

