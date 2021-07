Ohtani went 2-for-4 with two doubles in Saturday night's 2-1 win over the Twins. After getting Friday off amidst a 4-for-24 post-All-Star break slump, Ohtani broke out with a pair of doubles Saturday. Both were hit sharply, and the designated hitter looked fluid as he legged them out. Nobody was asked to do more during All-Star Weekend than Ohtani, so it makes sense that the 27-year-old would be a little fatigued returning from Denver. The day off might have been just what he needed to get back on track.